Mario Lopez hints at possible ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion

Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater in the popular 90’s sitcom, “Saved by the Bell,” reportedly hinted at a possible reunion of the beloved cast in a new show.

Lopez hinted at the iconic show’s return, discussing obvious logistical changes with the show, specifically the fact that the characters at this point would have long since graduated from high school.

According to Digital Spy, Lopez said at Fan EXPO Canada that the show would certainly need to account for the characters being all grown up.

“Obviously we couldn’t be in high school still, so you’d have to be creative with the premise. But it’s fun to think about. And who knows? You never say never,” Lopez said.

Lopez’s fellow cast members from the show seemed to be on the same page regarding a possible reboot of the beloved show. Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano on the series, added that a reunion “has to be right.”

Lopez said that while the whole cast is on board, there has “not yet” been any progress on a potential storyline.

Since it has been 26 years since the series finale in 1993, fans could be looking at a completely different show if a reunion takes place.