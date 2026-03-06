11-year-old boy fatally shoots mom's boyfriend during domestic assault in Philadelphia

The Brief An 11-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his mother's boyfriend during a domestic assault overnight in Philadelphia. Investigators believe 30-year-old Jaimeer Jones-Walker was assaulting the woman in a second floor bedroom when the boy retrieved a gun and shot him. No charges were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.



Investigators say an 11-year-old boy shot and killed his mother's boyfriend during a domestic assault overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on Peach Street around midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 30-year-old man in a second floor bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to investigators.

The man, later identified as Jaimeer Jones-Walker of Lansdowne, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after Jones-Walker arrived at his girlfriend's house where she lived with her children.

Police say Jones-Walker was assaulting the woman in a second floor bedroom when her 11-year-old son got a gun and shot him.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what the couple was arguing about that sparked the fight.

No charges were immediately reported after the deadly shooting.