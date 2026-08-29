Neighbors hear commotion, gunshots before 2 men are shot in North Philadelphia

The Brief Two men were shot in North Philadelphia overnight. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. No arrests have been made.



Neighbors in North Philadelphia say they heard an argument and then several gunshots late Friday night before two men were shot.

What we know:

Police say officers responded around 11:41 p.m. Friday to the 2700 block of West Westmoreland Street for a report of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found ballistic evidence and a blood trail.

Investigators say two men had gone to the area after receiving a phone call about an altercation.

Police say that after they arrived and got out of a 2011 Audi A8 L, an unknown person began shooting.

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One victim, a 40-year-old man, fled in the Audi. Police say he was later found in the driver’s seat after the vehicle was involved in a crash at Broad and Cayuga streets.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The second victim, a 42-year-old man, fled on foot and later walked into Temple University Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

Police say the preliminary motive is believed to be an argument. No arrest has been made.

‘We heard the shots’

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the gunfire quickly grabbed their attention.

Robert Fountain says the shots startled his dog and immediately made him realize something was wrong.

"We heard the shots being fired as you can see it drove my dog crazy that alerted me that something was wrong outside," Fountain said.

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, said she witnessed the commotion and called 911.

She told FOX 29 she saw what appeared to be a person holding a gun.

Neighbors say they were particularly alarmed because children had been outside playing in the area.

Fountain, a longtime resident, says the violence has him increasingly concerned about the block.

"It’s kind of a frightening thing because this neighborhood it’s really gone downhill," Fountain said. "There was a time where it was peaceful and quiet now every other day we hear sirens up and down the street."

A bullet hole was found through a window just a few doors away from where the shooting happened.

Fountain says he’s thankful his property wasn’t damaged, but he’s adding another security camera.

Gun violence remains a concern

Dig deeper:

The shooting comes as Philadelphia continues to deal with gun violence, although police data shows gun-related incidents are down compared with 2025.

Rev. Greg Holston of the 57 Block Coalition, a gun violence prevention organization, says more resources are needed to address the problem.

"The only good number is zero," Holston said.

Holston says prevention efforts also need to focus on helping people who have been traumatized by violence.

"So much of the work of gun prevention organizations is to help treat people who have been traumatized," Holston said.

He says trauma services, education, workforce development programs and additional street lighting can all play a role in reducing violence.