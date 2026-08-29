4 shot, 1 stabbed in separate Philadelphia incidents overnight; 1 victim critical

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The Brief Four men were shot in three separate Philadelphia shootings late Friday and early Saturday. Another man was stabbed in North Philadelphia and hospitalized in stable condition. One shooting victim drove away from the scene before crashing near Broad and Cayuga streets.



Four men were shot and another was stabbed in separate incidents across Philadelphia late Friday and early Saturday, police said.

Double shooting ends with crash near Broad Street

What we know:

Two men were shot around 11:41 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Westmoreland Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

Officers found ballistic evidence and a blood trail at the location. A short time later, SEPTA police responded to a crash near Broad and Cayuga streets and found a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a 2011 Audi A8L.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

A 42-year-old man later arrived at the hospital and told officers the two had gone to West Westmoreland Street after receiving a phone call about an altercation. After they got out of the Audi, an unknown person began shooting, according to the preliminary investigation.

Other shootings, stabbing reported

A 22-year-old man later arrived at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting near the 2400 block of North Carlisle Street around 11:19 p.m. Friday. Police later found a shooting scene.

Around 2:11 a.m. Saturday, an adult man was stabbed in the 4200 block of North 8th Street and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. Police said officers did not locate a crime scene.

About 45 minutes later, a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg near 40th and Poplar streets. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. Police said the investigations remain active.