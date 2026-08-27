Philadelphia opens first permanent cruise terminal in 15 years

The Brief The new $60 million cruise terminal near Philadelphia International Airport is now open, serving as the home port for Norwegian Cruise Line ships. City officials project about $300 million in annual economic impact and more than 2,000 jobs from the new cruise operations. Cruises had been departing from a temporary hotel terminal since April, but this is the first permanent cruise terminal in Philadelphia in more than 15 years.



Vacation cruise ships now have a permanent home in Philadelphia, as Norwegian Cruise Line and city officials celebrated the grand opening of the new cruise terminal near the airport Thursday, according to PhilaPort and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The $60 million, 16-acre terminal along the Delaware River in Tinicum Township officially welcomed its first 2,500 passengers, many of whom boarded the Norwegian Jewel for their vacations without needing to travel out of state.

New Philadelphia cruise terminal launches after months of delay

What we know:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with with a Mummer’s string band, marked the milestone after months of weather and permitting delays, according to city officials. The terminal is the result of a partnership between Norwegian Cruise Line and local leaders, and is seen as keys to economic growth in Philadelphia.

"Today we are opening the door to opportunity along our waterfront," said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Norwegian Cruise Line began sailing from Philadelphia in April using a temporary terminal at a local hotel. The return of cruise departures marks the first time in more than 15 years that Philadelphia has offered such opportunities, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.

Local impact and traveler experiences

What they're saying:

Norwegian Cruise Line says 41 cruises are scheduled to depart Philadelphia each year, offering vacationers from across the Mid-Atlantic a convenient option closer to home.

"Philadelphia is now an incredibly important part of Norwegian Cruise Line giving millions of travelers from across the Mid-Atlantic the opportunity to begin their vacation much closer to home," said Dan Farkas, executive vice president at Norwegian Cruise Line.

Travelers say skipping the effort and cost of a flight to New York or Florida is a major perk. "You have to spend so much money for the place tickets so being able to drive or just Uber is way cheaper than having to go to Florida or something," said cruise passenger Kendall Crusco from Margate.

Fishtown resident Brittany Delgado said, "I have a four-and-a-half-year-old, so just being able to drive down the road and get onto the vacation is super easy. No stressful airports or airplanes-you just get on and sail away."

Officials estimate ships at the new terminal will support about 2,185 direct and indirect jobs. "Jobs that put people on the path to self sufficiency, pay a living wage, health care and retirement security," said Parker.

Broader reach and future plans for Philadelphia’s cruise industry

Norwegian Jewel is offering seven-day Bermuda cruises and 11-day Canada and New England voyages through September. Norwegian Pearl is set to join the home port lineup in November with itineraries through April 2028, including trips to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Canada and New England, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.

Local leaders hope to expand further. "The way the cruises are working now they are selling out they are full. People are happy getting on an off. It’s an easy drive up market. Our goal is to add additional cruises in the coming years to continue to grow that business," said Rich Lazer, CEO of PhilaPort.

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"PhilaPort estimates cruise operations at the new terminal could generate 2,185 direct and indirect jobs and about $300 million in annual economic output throughout the state," according to PhilaPort.

Why you should care:

The grand opening of Philadelphia’s new cruise terminal marks the first permanent base for cruise ships in the city in 15 years, with Norwegian Cruise Line leading the returning service, city officials say. More than 2,000 jobs and about $300 million in yearly economic benefits are expected from the cruise business according to PhilaPort and city leaders. Forty-one cruises are scheduled to depart annually, and the Norwegian Jewel’s first voyage from the new terminal is a nine-day trip to Bermuda.

The backstory:

Cruising had previously disappeared from Philadelphia, with no departures for more than a decade. The service returned in April on a temporary basis as the permanent terminal was completed. Thursday’s ribbon cutting celebrates a seven-year partnership between Norwegian Cruise Line and PhilaPort. City leaders say officials are already working on expanding further cruise options and welcoming additional cruise lines.

What's next:

Norwegian Pearl will add to the terminal’s offerings in November, and new amenities aboard ships are planned for the next two years. Officials say ongoing improvements to the port are underway to handle a growing influx of travelers and cruise lines.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed which additional cruise lines, beyond Norwegian, may begin departures from the Philadelphia terminal in the coming years.