Newlyweds Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows dazzle at Met Gala 2025

From the football field to the Met Gala steps, nothing can stop Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his wife Bry Burrows from shining.

The newlyweds stepped out at the 2025 Met Gala with its Superfine: Tailoring Black Culture theme in mind.

The couple dressed in Burberry with Hurts donning an all-black velvet suit with gems perfectly placed on the top of his jacket. Hurts paired his look with a sleek black beret and a Tiffany & Co. brooch on his tie.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Mrs. dazzled in a maroon gown embellished with flower designs and sequins.

The Philadelphia Eagle recently made headlines after missing the team’s visit to the White House due to ‘scheduling conflicts.’ Several other players also did not attend.

The 26-year-old Super Bowl MVP revealed he married his longtime girlfriend during an interview with Men's Health.

"You can call her my wife," he nonchalantly told the outlet.

The couple have been together since they met while attending the University of Alabama in 2016.

FOX 29’s Kamryn Scrivens spoke to NFL Quarterback Coach Quincy Avery, who has notably coached Hurts.

‘The Quincy Avery Effect’ star had nothing but great things to say about Hurts and Bry tying the knot.

"It's so cool because I remember when they first started dating back in college," said Avery. "It's just been cool to see him, like he said, boys to men. That was one of the first things he texted me today. I'm happy for him and happy for his success and I'm happy for all the things that he's done for me and Quarterback Takeover and all the things that we're building."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jalen Hurts, Bry Burrows at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

