No animals hurt after fire torches barn on dairy farm in Honey Brook
article
HONEY BROOK, Pa. - No animals were hurt after a large fire engulfed a barn on a dairy farm early Friday morning in Chester County.
Firefighters from multiple departments were called to Mount Pleasant Road and Rock Road in Honey Brook just before 5 a.m. after flames overtook a barn.
The East Brandywine Fire Company said in a Facebook post that the fire reached 2-alarms. The department shared pictures showing large flames torching the barn and thick smoke plumes.
Firefighters have not said when the blaze was placed under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement