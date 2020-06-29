Non-profit rescues 100 dogs from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana to be put up for adoption

Wings of Rescue, a non-profit organization, flew in over 100 dogs from shelters in Louisiana that will be put up for adoption in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Their flight was sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society and Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown.

“We do lifesaving missions almost every week, but larger flights are a little more rare. These particular shelters were in critical need, so this flight was put together specifically for them over the past two weeks,” said Linda Torelli, the marketing director of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

As of right now, the dogs are at New Castle and West Chester campuses being evaluated. The dogs will begin going up for adoption Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information, please visit the Brandywine Valley SPCA website, here.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP