Collingdale police chief on leave: what’s next for department leadership

The Brief Collingdale held its first public safety meeting of the year with the police chief still on leave. Chief Shanee Mitchell has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 6, and an officer in charge is running the department. The chief’s lawyer says a petition for a hearing has been filed, but there are no updates yet.



Collingdale’s first public safety meeting of 2026 took place Monday, about a month after Chief of Police Shanee Mitchell was placed on paid administrative leave. Sergeant Patrick Crozier, the appointed officer in charge, is currently running the department.

Collingdale police chief on leave and department leadership update

What we know:

Sergeant Patrick Crozier, who has more than 20 years with the department, is serving as officer in charge while Chief Mitchell remains on leave. Crozier provided a "state of the department" report to borough leaders and residents during the meeting.

"There’s been some ups and downs already in the past all I can say is that the officer in charge now has been here for 20 plus years so we have every confidence for him to be able to do the job," said Stephen Zane, public safety chairman for the Borough of Collingdale.

Council member Stephen Zane said the borough is prioritizing safety and expressed confidence in Crozier’s leadership. The department currently has 12 officers on staff and is looking to hire part-time officers.

Background on chief’s leave and department staffing

The backstory:

Chief Mitchell was placed on leave Jan. 6. In a letter provided to FOX 29 by her lawyer, Mitchell wrote, "The stated reason was an alleged failure to report to work at 8:00 a.m. daily, despite my employment contract explicitly allowing flexible hours." She also wrote she was put on leave less than 24 hours after the new council took office and says that her position was in jeopardy "not because of misconduct or poor performance, but because of political forces beyond my control."

The other side:

"Being that they’re investigating, I really can’t say much but I know the facts will come out whether what she said was correct or incorrect at this point," said Zane.

Mitchell was sworn in as chief in November 2024, when the department faced a critical officer shortage. The mayor requested state police support for overnight coverage until July 2025. Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea said Crozier "has done a wonderful job so far. He has filled in shifts through the night. He has been called in at 3 o’clock in the morning. He’s filled in shifts and stayed till the end of his shift 4 o’clock in the afternoon."

What’s next for the chief and department

What's next:

According to Chief Mitchell’s lawyer, she was interviewed by an investigator two weeks ago.

A petition for a hearing has been filed with the Collingdale Civil Service Commission, but there have been no updates.

The department continues to operate under Crozier’s leadership, and borough officials say public safety remains a top priority.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if Chief Mitchell will return to her position.

There have been no updates from the Collingdale Civil Service Commission regarding a hearing or the outcome of the investigation.