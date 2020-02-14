Ocean County teacher charged with endangering welfare of child

Police say an Ocean County high school teacher has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after an alleged incident on school property.

Joshua Eckersley, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.

Investigators say Eckersley performed a lewed act in the presence of a minor while on school property. Police opened an investigation after a student alerted them.

Eckersley reportedly turned himself in on Friday and was released pending a future court date.

