Ocean County teacher charged with endangering welfare of child
OCEAN COUNTY - Police say an Ocean County high school teacher has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after an alleged incident on school property.
Joshua Eckersley, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and related offenses.
Investigators say Eckersley performed a lewed act in the presence of a minor while on school property. Police opened an investigation after a student alerted them.
Eckersley reportedly turned himself in on Friday and was released pending a future court date.
