Olivia Newton-John through the years
More Slideshows
Mall of America shooting: Shooter still on the run as 3 others charged
Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged in connection to the shooting at Mall of America last week.
Personal loan rates tick up: 3-year loans still lower than same time last year
The latest trends in interest rates for personal loans from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.
Ashton Kutcher reveals vasculitis diagnosis, says he couldn't walk, talk or hear
Ashton Kutcher revealed he couldn't walk, hear or talk after being diagnosed with vasculitis two years ago.
Weather Authority: Brutal heat continues Tuesday before midweek storms cool temperatures
Temperatures will stay steamy on Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s forecasted across the Delaware Valley, but some relief from the heat is on the way.