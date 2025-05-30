Philly ready for big weekend with Roots Picnic and Pride Month kickoff

The Brief Pride Month kickoff events are happening all around the city. The Roots Picnic begins Saturday for the two-day music festival at the Mann.



Skyfox flew over East Falls where the unveiling of the Pride flag was visible and dramatic.

Pride Month starts June 1st and it’s one of several events taking place across the city this weekend. Lots of people are expected to turn out for the Roots Picnic, Pride and Parks on Tap.

What we know:

It’s Friday night in Philly and the energy is high ahead of a huge weekend. People are flocking to the city for kickoff events ahead of Pride Month in June and the Roots Picnic at the Mann in Fairmount Park this weekend.

What they're saying:

Niko Reynolds is in the city tonight from Penns Grove in South Jersey.

"Just the vibe honestly," he said about wanting to be here.

Big Philly weekend:

A big vibe is the Roots Picnic. Stages are set at the Mann in Fairmount. It’s ready for big name artists who will perform for the two-day music festival which starts Saturday.

Ada Perez and her friends will be going but their fun started Friday night with happy hour at El Camino in Northern Liberties where they also celebrated her cousin's 39th birthday.

"Tomorrow we will eat and drink. We'll probably hit Anejo's and Sunday we’re hitting up the Roots concert. The Roots Picnic," she said. It will be her first time attending.

"It's exciting and then seeing who is going to perform and who’s going to be there," said Perez.

Big Philly month:

The other big draw to the city is the kickoff to Pride month. Earlier Friday the raising of the flag took place at City Hall and by early evening events like the Sip City Queer Dive Bar Mixer and party were underway.

"The energy is amazing because it just brings together such diverse communities all together at once," said Robert Perry who is the founder of Tattooed Mom on South Street which is one of the host bars.

"I think it's fantastic energy because it's not only do you have people from the LGBTQAI community, you also have families, allies, people just wanting to have a fun time just wanting to celebrate and support this community," said Perry. He says there's also something new this year for pride month happening on South Street.

"On Sunday this whole block will be closed down for a South Street Pride after party from 5 to 9pm. There will be vendors, food trucks, deejays and artists. It’s a really good time," he said.