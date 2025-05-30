Heartbroken family, friends hold balloon release for man killed in Fairmount Park shooting

The Brief It was a solemn evening in North Philadelphia as friends, family and community members released balloons Friday evening honoring one of the victims of Monday’s deadly shooting. 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers, loved by many in his Philly community, was remembered as a young father whose life was tragically cut short.



A young father was honored and remembered Friday night as family, friends and his community gathered to release balloons following his tragic death in the Fairmount Park deadly Memorial Day shooting.

A family's grief:

"This is where he came up. He would’ve loved to be right here," James Hargrove, Mikhail’s grandfather, said.

Hargrove said Bowers would have loved being among his friends, family and neighbors at 30th and Norris, where he grew up.

Hargrove is hoping those who survived the shooting and saw the shooters will help investigators learn who shot and killed Mikhail and 23-year-old Amya Devlin and wounded nine others on Lemon Hill Monday night.

"Whoever is listening, it’s not about the money, the reward. Bring some justice for him, because you don’t need people on the street like that, shooting in the crowd. There could be babies and all that, you know what I mean? I’m hurting, but I can’t cry. I’ve been crying too much," Hargrove remarked.

Related article

What they're saying:

Mikhail’s family was overwhelmed to see they have an even bigger family, showing up to honor the 21-year-old father of two.

With red and black balloons and others spelling out his name, gathering on the playground Mikhail spent so much time on as a child.

His grandmother, Wanda Bowers, said, "It’s good everyone’s coming up to me, telling me how much my grandson was loved around here. You see it on the news, but you never think it will hit home but it did. They need to stop with the gun violence. I don’t really know what to say, Steve. They just need to stop with the gun violence."

Related article

Heartbreaking loss:

People of all ages turned out to honor Mikhail and all were trying to make sense of the senseless.

Mikhail’s aunt, Valerie Matthews, said, "Keep in mind, he was lost. He was taken away for no reason at all. He was a good guy. He was a sweetheart, he loved to hug."

"I'm gonna miss my cousin and I just hope that the gun violence in Philadelphia will stop for once," Averi Warren, Mikhail’s cousin, said.