Passengers and employees at PHL must wear face coverings starting May 11

Face coverings will be required for all employees and passengers at Philadelphia International Airport starting on Monday, May 11.

The requirement aligns with existing and ongoing efforts by PHL and its onsite partners to limit the spread of COVID-19, according Philadelphia International Airport Communications Director Florence Brown.

Most major airports throughout the United States have similar orders in effect.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued an order last month requiring that all workers and customers inside essential businesses wear masks. A business can deny you entry if you are not wearing a mask unless it's providing medication, medical supplies or food, in which case, the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of goods.

