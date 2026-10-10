Pedestrian killed in Newark vehicle crash Friday night

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The Brief A pedestrian died at a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Newark, Delaware, on Friday evening. Emergency crews treated the victim at the scene at Library Avenue and East Delaware Avenue around 7:20 p.m. The intersection was closed for three hours as Newark Police Traffic Response Unit investigators processed the scene.



Newark Police are investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Library Avenue and East Delaware Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found the struck pedestrian and the driver of the involved vehicle. Police immediately administered medical assistance until personnel from the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Fire Company and New Castle County Paramedics arrived.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Newark Police Department’s Traffic Response Unit closed the intersection for approximately three hours while conducting the on-scene investigation and processing evidence.

What we don't know:

Authorities are withholding the identity of the deceased pedestrian pending notification of next of kin. Police have not released details regarding the driver, potential charges, or the cause of the crash.

What you can do:

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Rob Vernon at 302-366-7100 ext. 3452 or via email at rvernon@newark.de.us. Additional methods to submit tips can be found on the Newark Police tips page.