The Brief Residents in Upper Gwynedd Township say a strong, foul smell has spread near the Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms manufacturing facility. Township officials are tracking the odor and there is ongoing litigation related to alleged wastewater issues at the plant. The Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms owner says it is working to address the community's concerns.



A powerful odor is prompting complaints from people in Upper Gwynedd Township, with many pointing to the Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms manufacturing facility on Allentown Road, according to residents and township officials.

Residents describe the smell as overwhelming, with some comparing it to sewage.

What they're saying:

Beverly Evans, who moved to her neighborhood in May, said, "I asked neighbors if anyone smells it and they would say no — BUT THEN — They were like YES theres this terrible smell I said that's what I'm talking about…" She and others began noticing the issue on spring evenings, and it has since become a major topic in the community.

Lorraine Ciabattoni, who has lived in Upper Gwynedd Township for seven years, said she had "never had this smell" until about a year ago. She said evenings have become especially difficult. "Oh you can not sit outside you have to close windows — smell comes in and then you cant get it out," said Ciabattoni.

Township and Plant Officials Respond to Community Concerns

According to township manager Sandra Zuhdell, there is active litigation pending against the dairy due to alleged problems with its wastewater pretreatment facility. Zuhdell said, "Due to that pending litigation, the township can not provide a full comment. We can say we are doing everything in our power to require the Dairy to come into compliance with all applicable regulations."

Dairy Farmers of America, which owns the plant, said, "We take the concerns regarding odors at our Lansdale facility seriously and are actively working to address them."

Township officials continue to track community reports about the odor.

What we don't know:

Officials have not detailed what exactly is causing the odor or specified how and when the situation will be resolved, citing ongoing litigation as the reason for limited public comments.