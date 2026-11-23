The Brief A teenage boy was shot on the 3200 block of Guilford Street at 1:26 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and is in critical condition, according to police. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.



A young boy is in critical condition after police say he was shot in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Guilford Street at approximately 1:26 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, described by police as a juvenile male, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by police to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

He is in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Police say a motive has not yet been determined.

What's next:

Detectives with the Shooting Investigation Group continue to investigate the shooting. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests and have not identified a motive for the shooting.