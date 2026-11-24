The Brief Temperatures will dive into the 50s over the next two days in Philadelphia. A coastal storm will impact our area on Thanksgiving, bringing showers and strong winds that could cause coastal flooding at the shore. A sunny and seasonable stretch is ahead for the weekend.



Noticeably colder temperatures will set in ahead of a coastal storm that will bring rain and gusty winds to the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving.

Turning colder ahead of Thanksgiving

What we know:

Temperatures will only reach highs in the low-50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies.

Frigid overnight low temperatures on both days will dip down into the 40s and 30s, forecasters say.

When will it rain on Thanksgiving?

Timeline:

Forecasters expect the Thanksgiving nor'easter to begin taking shape overnight Wednesday, spinning up the coast from the south and moving into the Philadelphia area early Thursday morning.

The entire region is expected to be experiencing showers by mid-morning on Thanksgiving, creating potentially treacherous travel conditions for those roadways. Showers will continue off-and-on during the day, with winds reaching up to 30 MPH, and temperatures in the 50s.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch on Thanksgiving for gusts that could reach 70 MPH. Coastal flooding has also become a major concern associated with the storm, especially during high tide.

"There will be multiple impacted high tide cycles starting as early as Wednesday morning, and potentially lasting through Friday," the weather service wrote. "The high tide of most concern is Thursday morning, when widespread moderate to potentially major coastal flooding is possible."

While the entire Philadelphia-area is expected to experience showers on Thanksgiving, forecasters say the track of the storm will ultimately decide which places receive the heaviest rain.

What's next:

The good news is that the Thanksgiving washout is only expected to last one day. Black Friday shoppers may notice a stray shower during the morning, but clouds will clear and temperatures will stay in the 50s.

A seasonable weekend is ahead in Philadelphia, with highs on Saturday remaining in the 50s and warming into the 60s by Sunday.