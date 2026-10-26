Pennsylvania passes anti-hazing law after Cheltenham High School football abuse case

The Brief Pennsylvania now requires hazing to be reported as child abuse under new mandated reporting legislation. The law was signed by Governor Josh Shapiro on October 22 and takes effect January 20, 2027. The policy responds to repeated hazing at Cheltenham High School and a July 2026 grand jury investigation.



A new law in Pennsylvania will require hazing to be treated as a child abuse offense that must be reported, according to legislation passed unanimously by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

State Sen. Art Haywood and State Rep. Napoleon Nelson are scheduled to join Cheltenham School District leaders on Tuesday at Cheltenham High School to discuss the law, its impact on schools and the events that led to its passage.

What we know:

The anti-hazing amendment, introduced by Haywood and Sen. Lisa Baker, was added to legislation sponsored by State Rep. Nikki Rivera focused on child sexual abuse material. The new law expands mandated-reporting requirements and aims to better protect children statewide.

The legislation passed unanimously in both chambers of the Pennsylvania General Assembly on October 21 and was signed into law by Shapiro the following evening.

"This is a tremendous step in advancing the dignity of our children across the Commonwealth.," Sen. Art Haywood said. "Our children deserve to be safe, and suspected abuse must be taken seriously and reported."

The backstory:

Lawmakers acted after a hazing incident at Cheltenham High School and a grand jury investigation in Montgomery County in July that found the school’s football coaches had failed to report repeated hazing of a student.

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The incident and investigation highlighted the need to strengthen protections for children and improve school reporting policies.

What's next:

The law was enacted October 22 and will take effect January 20. State and school officials are expected to discuss the implications and next steps during an event at Cheltenham High School on October 27.