People enjoy cocktails to-go on Memorial Day in Rittenhouse Square

For some this Memorial Day weekend, they are lining up at some of their favorite local bars and restaurants for the newly allowed cocktails to-go. Patrons are taking in the local scenery as they pick up their favorite drinks at businesses that had previously been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Gov. Wolf signs bill temporarily allowing cocktails to-go for licensed businesses

“You gotta liven it up a bit, it’s a holiday. Have a little fun, maybe start a dance part out int the street,” says Matt Delacour, sous chef of Rouge Executive.

For Sydney Schweon and Jackie Keselman, they’re only visiting the area to celebrate their uncle Steve’s birthday. While they had hoped to celebrate somewhere else and without the masks, but they are making the most of it.

“It’s good, it’s good, it was expensive. $16 bucks for this little thing,” said Sydney.“It’s okay, I’m still with my friends, so it’s all right,” added Jackie.

They are planning to celebrate their uncle’s big day with a socially distanced picnic in a local park when the crowd starts to thin out a bit more.

“This park can get a little crazy, a little crowd, and people aren’t always following the rules,” said Steve.

Advertisement

The rules are clear and people have appeared to be keeping up with the rules and guidelines for the most part. While the benches can look pretty full, the picnic blankets are spread out. Some people have been keeping their masks on while others have not, which could be some trouble for Steve.

“We’re a little nervous, my family has basically put me in a bubble," he said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP