Frozen shrimp sold in multiple states recalled due to possible radioactive contamination, FDA says

article

The Brief Over 80,000 bags of frozen shrimp products were recalled because of potential radioactive contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said the items were sold in multiple states, including Pennsylvania and New York. Consumers with these products should throw them away, or return them to the store to receive a refund.



Direct Source Seafood LLC is recalling 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp because the product may be contaminated with cesium-137, a human-induced radioisotope of cesium, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

To date, no illnesses related to the shrimp recall have been reported.

The shrimp, imported from Indonesia, were sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands. FDA officials said in a Dec. 19 recall notice that the product was possibly exposed to cesium-137 during processing, packing, or shipping.

RELATED: More shrimp sold at Kroger stores recalled for possible radioactive contamination

According to the FDA, Cs-137 is widespread and can be "present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination."

Where was the frozen shrimp sold?

Why you should care:

The recalled frozen raw shrimp products were sold in the following states and are listed below:

Market 32 brand, 1-lb bags (UPC: 0 41735 01358 3), with best by dates between 04/22/27 and 04/27/27. This brand was sold at Price Chopper stores in these states on or after July 11, 2025:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New York

Pennsylvania

Vermont

Waterfront Bistro brand, 2-lb bags (UPC: 021130 13224-9), with APR 25, 2027 or APR 26, 2027 best by dates. These products were sold at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, and Lucky Supermarket stores in these states on or after June 30, 2025:

Colorado

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Montana

North Dakota

Nevada

Oregon

Utah

Wyoming

If I have the recalled shrimp, what should I do with it?

What you can do:

Consumers who bought the affected shrimp to avoid eating it, throw it away, or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Direct Source Seafood LLC at 425-455-2291 Monday-Friday, 8am-5 pm PST.