Frozen shrimp sold in multiple states recalled due to possible radioactive contamination, FDA says
Direct Source Seafood LLC is recalling 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp because the product may be contaminated with cesium-137, a human-induced radioisotope of cesium, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
To date, no illnesses related to the shrimp recall have been reported.
The shrimp, imported from Indonesia, were sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands. FDA officials said in a Dec. 19 recall notice that the product was possibly exposed to cesium-137 during processing, packing, or shipping.
RELATED: More shrimp sold at Kroger stores recalled for possible radioactive contamination
According to the FDA, Cs-137 is widespread and can be "present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination."
Where was the frozen shrimp sold?
Why you should care:
The recalled frozen raw shrimp products were sold in the following states and are listed below:
Market 32 brand, 1-lb bags (UPC: 0 41735 01358 3), with best by dates between 04/22/27 and 04/27/27. This brand was sold at Price Chopper stores in these states on or after July 11, 2025:
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Vermont
Waterfront Bistro brand, 2-lb bags (UPC: 021130 13224-9), with APR 25, 2027 or APR 26, 2027 best by dates. These products were sold at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, and Lucky Supermarket stores in these states on or after June 30, 2025:
- Colorado
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Montana
- North Dakota
- Nevada
- Oregon
- Utah
- Wyoming
If I have the recalled shrimp, what should I do with it?
What you can do:
Consumers who bought the affected shrimp to avoid eating it, throw it away, or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Direct Source Seafood LLC at 425-455-2291 Monday-Friday, 8am-5 pm PST.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Food and Drug Administration recall notice. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.