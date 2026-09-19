Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Philadelphia Airport

The Brief A possible measles exposure has been reported at Philadelphia International Airport. Health officials are warning travelers who were at the airport on Sunday, Sept. 13 and Monday, Sept. 14. The incident is unrelated to recent exposures announced at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



Health officials are warning travelers of a possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport last week, unrelated to recent exposures reported at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Potential measles exposure at PHL

What we know:

A person with measles traveled through the airport last week, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Officials said the exposure was between Monday, Sept. 13 at 7:45 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 14 at 12:05 a.m., and was in Terminals B and F, and the areas used to connect to other terminals in C, D, and E. The person was traveling through Philadelphia and did not leave the airport, PDPH officials said.

Anyone who was at PHL during those times, the department says, should check whether they're immune to the virus or if they're vaccinated. Those who aren't, plus infants and those who are pregnant or immunocompromised should contact their doctor.

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Measles exposure at CHOP

Dig deeper:

Saturday's announcement comes shortly after city health officials reported a measles exposure at CHOP. So far, no measles cases have been linked to that exposure.

What they're saying:

Officials said the recent exposure announcements are an important reminder about the importance of vaccinations.

"Every Philadelphian who is fully vaccinated has little to fear from the situation at CHOP and the airport," said Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson. "Even more importantly, every one of those people is doing their part to help protect our most vulnerable from measles. With outbreaks continuing in Pennsylvania and other places, this is even more important."

Pennsylvania measles outbreaks

By the numbers:

So far in 2026, Pennsylvania has reported 767 measles cases across 38 counties, including four measles-related deaths. Nearly 40 of those positive cases have been since Sept. 16.

State health officials say that just four of those cases, less than 1%, are in people who were vaccinated against the virus.