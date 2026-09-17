Billy Schmidt case: 3 defendants waive hearings, parents face trial over hindering charges

The Brief All five defendants connected to the shooting death of 22-year-old Billy Schmidt appeared in court on Thursday, with three waiving their preliminary hearings. Two of the defendants’ parents are also facing charges of hindering apprehension related to the case and had their charges held for trial. The next court date for all five defendants is set for Oct. 8.



The five individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Billy Schmidt, a 22-year-old Penn State student who was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in June, appeared in court on Monday, according to investigators.

Three of the defendants, Kaiseem Smith, Azzubair Outen-Fleming and Kadafi Fleming—waived their preliminary hearings, while Donte and Milika Abdulmalik, the parents of Outen-Fleming and Fleming, also appeared on charges related to the case.

Key developments in the South Philadelphia murder case

What we know:

Investigators said Billy Schmidt was shot and killed on June 6 during what they believe was a robbery near his home.

Two teenagers, Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming, are charged with Billy’s murder, and a homicide detective said there is more than 45 minutes of video showing the teens’ movements before, during and after the crime. Smith turned himself in, while Outen-Fleming was taken into custody in Colorado Springs by U.S. Marshals.

Azzubair’s brother, Kadafi Fleming, is also charged in the case. Investigators believe Kadafi stole the car involved in the crime and later got rid of it. Smith, Outen-Fleming and Fleming all waived their preliminary hearings.

The Role of the Parents

Donte and Milika Abdulmalik, the stepfather and mother of Outen-Fleming and Fleming, are charged with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors believe the parents helped Outen-Fleming get to Colorado Springs after the release of police video naming suspects.

One detective testified that cell phone data placed both parents on a westbound trip starting June 10, the same day the video was released, arriving in Colorado Springs on June 12, and returning to Philadelphia on June 16.

Attorneys for the couple argued that cell phone data alone was not enough to prove they physically made the trip, but the judge held the charges for trial and denied motions to change their bail.

Courtroom reactions and next steps

What they're saying:

William Schmidt, Billy’s father, got emotional when discussing the large show of support in the Criminal Justice Center as the family faced the defendants for the first time. "That was tough," said William Schmidt.

Reflecting on the legal process ahead, William Schmidt said, "Everything’s moving forward right now at least, this is the first one."

What's next:

All five defendants are scheduled for their next hearing on Oct. 8.