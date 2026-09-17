West Philly leaders call for community action after teen chaos at Dilworth Park

The Brief Nearly 100 young people gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall Labor Day weekend, leading to chaotic scenes, four arrests and an injured police officer. Community, city, civic and religious leaders held an emergency meeting Thursday to address youth violence and find solutions. The group is calling for accountability, resources and broader community involvement while planning next steps.



An emergency call-to-action meeting took place Thursday evening at the Community of Compassion CDC in West Philadelphia after a large group of young people swarmed Dilworth Park outside City Hall over Labor Day weekend, according to community leaders. The gathering, which involved nearly 100 teens, resulted in chaos, four arrests and one officer assaulted.

What we know:

Police say the Labor Day weekend disruption outside City Hall ended in four arrests and an officer being assaulted. Terrilynn Donnell, the executive director of Community of Compassion CDC, said, "We want them to know this is not acceptable. We want to give them alternatives of what they can do and have fun but have to be accountable for what they are doing."

A call-to-action meeting brought parents, teens, city officials, civic and religious leaders together to find a path forward.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child and we're trying to bring back that village all of us working together," said Donnell.

What they're saying:

State Sen. Anthony Williams partnered with Community of Compassion CDC to organize the emergency meeting. "Policymakers, activities, civic engagement and law enforcement all has to be part of the conversation. How do we treat a generation of young people that seem to have a different view of what authority looks like accountability and responsibility looks like?" he said.

Community members are emphasizing unity rather than blame. Mom, Corretta Kinder said, "Everybody is like they shouldn't be doing this. This generation. We know that. they are not like us, we know that, but we still have to love them, just be there, just be role models."

Tracy Pannell attended the meeting with plans to share what she learned. "We have to listen to the children too. They have a lot to sat and we must take time. What do they want. What do they need," said Pannell.

Tyrone Sims said the solution starts with local action. "We need to be able to connect with them and do things for them to do. There's no Calvary coming to save us. We are the Calvary. I think a lot of these African American men need to get back into the community and get these kids involved in something," said Sims.

Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier said the city is committed to playing a role.

"I think we need more help for people before they are in crisis, and just more abundant resources in our community," said Gauthier.

What's next:

The main message shared during the meeting was that the entire community must take active steps to support and guide young people. Leaders and parents called for increased resources, engagement and accountability as plans are being made to prevent similar events and provide alternatives for teens moving forward.