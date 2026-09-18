Tree falls onto cars in Bala Cynwyd leaving 1 critical, road closed

The Brief A large tree fell onto Belmont Avenue at Old Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd at 12:49 p.m. Friday, striking three vehicles and injuring several people. One person remains in critical but stable condition at Lankenau Hospital; Belmont Avenue is still closed for repairs. Police are investigating the cause of the incident and working to restore the area.



A large tree fell onto the road at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Old Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd at 12:49 p.m. Friday, striking three vehicles and sending two people to the hospital, according to the Lower Merion Township Police Department. Investigators say one person remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while repairs to damaged electrical wires have kept Belmont Avenue closed.

Police said the incident involved a white Nissan Sentra, a white Ford Mustang and a black Toyota Highlander, all of which were stopped in traffic when the tree fell.

What we know:

The tree fell at 12:49 p.m. Friday at Belmont Avenue and Old Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, police said.

Passengers in the Nissan Sentra and Highlander suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene, investigators said.

The driver of the Mustang, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Lankenau Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The front-seat passenger, a 28-year-old man, was also hospitalized and remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

Belmont Avenue was closed between Rock Hill Road and Jefferson Street for about three hours after the incident and remains closed while crews repair damaged electrical wires, according to the Lower Merion Township Police Department.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sergeant Matthew Colflesh of the Traffic Safety Unit at 610-645-6219.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined why the tree fell or provided an estimate on when Belmont Avenue will reopen.