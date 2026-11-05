Philadelphia Ballet brings 'The Nutcracker' back to the Academy of Music this December

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The Brief The Philadelphia Ballet is bringing the beloved holiday classic, George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker," back to the stage this winter. The two-hour performance features Tchaikovsky's iconic score, a battle between mice and toy soldiers, and a magical journey to the Land of the Sweets. Discounted tickets are currently available for Art-Reach ACCESS cardholders and verified GOVX members.



The holiday season in Philadelphia is officially welcoming back a beloved tradition as the Philadelphia Ballet's production of George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" returns to the Academy of Music for its 2026 run.

What we know:

Presented by Rothman Orthopaedics, the iconic ballet follows Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on a magical Christmas Eve journey. After a battle erupts between mice and tin soldiers, the Prince defeats the Mouse King and takes Marie to the Land of the Sweets, where they are greeted by the Sugarplum Fairy.

Audiences can expect all the classic elements of the beloved story, including Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score, dancing candy canes, and the Sugarplum Fairy's splendid pas de deux.

The performance runs for approximately two hours and eight minutes, which includes one 20-minute intermission.

CHARLOTTE, USA - DECEMBER 5: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's popular Nutcracker by Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux and Charlotte Ballet during rehearsal in Charlotte, United States on December 05, 2024 (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

The Philadelphia Ballet has not yet released the specific casting details or announced which principal dancers will perform the iconic roles of the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier for opening night.

What's next:

Performances will run from Dec. 4 through Dec. 31, 2026.

General admission tickets are on sale now and can be purchased directly through the Philadelphia Ballet's website.

Art-Reach ACCESS tickets have also been released and can be purchased online using a promo code, over the phone, or in person. Patrons participating in the ACCESS program must pick up their tickets at the Academy of Music box office and present a valid ACCESS card.

The Philadelphia Ballet is also partnering with GOVX to offer verified military and first responders exclusive savings throughout the season.