Woman shot in head inside Bridesburg home, fighting for life: police
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head inside a house on the 4700 block of Benner Street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Philadelphia police. Investigators say she is fighting for her life.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the shooting happened inside a home that the woman is believed to have moved into recently. Detectives have not found any evidence of forced entry at the scene.
What we don't know:
No description of the shooter is available at this time, according to police.
The Source: This article contains information from Philadelphia police.