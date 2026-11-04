Woman shot in head inside Bridesburg home, fighting for life: police

The Brief A woman was shot in the head inside a home on the 4700 block of Benner Street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in Bridesburg. She is fighting for her life, according to police. Authorities have not released a suspect description or found signs of forced entry.



A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head inside a house on the 4700 block of Benner Street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Philadelphia police. Investigators say she is fighting for her life.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened inside a home that the woman is believed to have moved into recently. Detectives have not found any evidence of forced entry at the scene.

What we don't know:

No description of the shooter is available at this time, according to police.