Search for 10-year-old Jalayshia Alford expands to new location in West Philly; Crime Scene Unit, FBI on scene

The Brief Police and the FBI are searching Cobb Creek Park near Vine Street and Daggett Street in connection to Jalayshia Alford's disappearance. The 10-year-old girl was last seen on the 500 block of North Simpson Street after school on Thursday, October 22. Investigators have not made any arrests and Alford remains missing as of Wednesday, November 4.



Authorities are searching a new area in Philadelphia as the investigation into the disappearance of 10-year-old Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford continues, according to police and law enforcement sources. Alford was last seen on the 500 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia where she lived with her foster mother, officials say. She has been missing since Monday, October 26 and the case has drawn support from the FBI and local homicide investigators.

Search expands to Cobb Creek Park and nearby neighborhoods

What we know:

The search for Alford led investigators to Cobb Creek Park at the intersection of Vine Street and Daggett Street. The crime scene unit, homicide investigators, and prosecutors from the District Attorney's Office gathered at a senior bocce club, according to sources who spoke to FOX 29. The area is a short drive from Alford's last known residence on North Simpson Street.

Police say the crime scene unit was present and parked in the back of a parking lot, which they noted typically happens when investigators make a discovery or as a precaution. It remains unclear how long the investigators were on scene or what, if anything, was found there. FOX 29 confirmed the activity is connected to Alford's disappearance.

Timeline:



Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that Alford went to school on Thursday, October 22 and was seen coming home that day. She did not attend school on Friday, October 23, and was reported missing on Monday, October 26. Her family continues to hang flyers and search for answers.

What they're saying:

Family members have been actively searching and putting up hundreds of flyers in Delaware County and West Philadelphia. Yolanda Brown, Alford's aunt, said she was initially told that Alford left to be with her biological mom, but that turned out not to be true. "It was told to me like my sister had her, but once I caught up with my sister and talked to my sister, she did not have her, so it wasn't like it was stated like she could just be missing," said Brown. "So, I believe that's what's taking so long."

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Community members in the neighborhood have expressed concern.

"Knowing that I've been living on this block so long, we have never seen anything like this," said a neighbor. "To see what's happening now, and you it's like people don't know where to turn to get answers. And that is the sad thing."

Alford's sister, Cianey Brown, added, "She's very intellectual, but she's very sweet, she's very kind, she cares about people, she's very empathetic, and I don't think this is her nature to run away," said Brown.

Alford is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 70 pounds. Police say she was last seen in a blue uniform polo or button-up shirt, blue skirt, blue pullover, blue stockings, and either Crocs or black sneakers. She also wears glasses, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what, if anything, was found during the search at Cobb Creek Park. No arrests have been made and Alford's whereabouts remain unknown.