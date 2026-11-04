2026 election results: Who won in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

The Brief Democrats scored major wins locally and nationally on election night, flipping both the U.S. House and Senate. In Pennsylvania, voters re-elected Gov. Josh Shapiro to a second term over Republican challenger Stacy Garrity. Bob Harvie unseated Republican Brian Fitzpatrick in District 1. Cory Booker kept his Senate seat in New Jersey, a win that was echoed by a host of Democratic victories across the state.



Democrats locally and nationally are celebrating a massive midterm election victory, as a blue wave washed out Republican challengers in several of the country's most tightly contested races to help flip the U.S. House and Senate.

In Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro won handily over Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity to earn a second term. Longtime New Jersey Senator Cory Booker kept his seat he's held for over a decade. And in Delaware, Democrats Chris Coons and Sarah McBride won their respective congressional positions.

2026 midterm election results

What we know:

Midterm election races in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware were all called on Tuesday night with Democrats scoring major wins. The left-sided victories were not unforeseen for this part of the country, but they figure to help reshape the local political landscape.

Pennsylvania election results

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro earned a second term leading the state over Republican treasurer Stacy Garrity. Shapiro, 53, was projected by many to win the gubernatorial election, with a possible eye on a 2028 presidential run looming.

Elsewhere in the Keystone State, Democrat Bob Harvey took down Brian Fitzpatrick in District 1, a seat held by the Republican since 2017. Brendan Boyle and Chris Rabb earned new terms, as well as Madeleine Dean and Mary Scanlon in the 4th and 5th Districts.

New Jersey election results

Cory Booker, who has been a U.S. Senator since 2013, earned a fresh term over Justin Murphy and two others on Tuesday. A host of Democrats won U.S. House elections across the state, including Donald Norcross in District 1 and Herb Conaway in District 3.

Chris Smith, a Republican whose tenure in District 4 began over four decades ago, was the lone GOP win in the state on election day.

Delaware election results

Democrats Chris Coons and Sarah McBride kept their seats in the Senate and House, respectively. The First State also re-elected Kathy Jennings as Attorney General, and democrats across the board in the state senate and house races.

What's next:

By controlling both the House and the Senate, the Democrats gain control of the entire legislative branch of the government, giving them more leverage in budget negotiations and the ability to block Cabinet and judicial nominations, including those to the U.S. Supreme Court.

When it comes to legislation to keep the government funded, Trump will need to strike deals with newly emboldened Democrats, many of whom ran campaigns virulently opposing some of the president’s priorities. Trump has only needed to use his veto pen twice so far in his second term, but with Democrats controlling the House and Senate, they will be able to send more bills reflecting their priorities to his desk.

With the Senate under Democratic control as well, they will be able to pass proposals that showcase their priorities to voters, and even try to frame the 2028 presidential debate, even while knowing Trump would likely reject them. Republicans will still be able to hold up some bills in the Senate, though, as Democrats are still far short of the 60 seats needed to overcome a filibuster.