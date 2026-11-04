Wanted man accused of shooting woman to death, assaulting 2 others in Philadelphia

The Brief Jamal Pistoria, 33, is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez Camilo inside a Philadelphia home on Monday. Two other women, ages 33 and 44, were allegedly assaulted by Pistoria during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a murder suspect accused of shooting a woman to death and assaulting two others on Monday.

What we know:

Jamal Pistoria, 33, is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Bellaniri Ofelia Hernandez Camilo inside a property on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue on Monday night. Two other women, ages 33 and 44, were allegedly assaulted by Pistoria during the incident.

Jamal Pistoria, 23, is wanted by police for a deadly shooting and assault in Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the property around 2 p.m. Monday, and found Camilo, a New York City resident, suffering from lethal gunshot wounds. She was brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police and was pronounced dead a short time later.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday identified Pistoria as a suspect, and asked the public for information about his whereabouts. Pistoria is described as 5'6", 150 lbs, and is believed to frequent the 1500 block of Tulpehocken Street.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. There is a $20K reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.