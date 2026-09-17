Philadelphia City Hall cleared after suspicious package found near City Council session
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia City Hall was evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious package was found near an ongoing City Council session.
The package was later deemed not to have contained a device and the scene was cleared by police.
What we know:
The evacuation happened as City Council reconvened to discuss several hot-button issues, including data centers in the city.
Officials say the suspicious package was found by a police dog in a room across from an ongoing City Council session.
Video from inside City Hall shows a person being escorted out of the building in handcuffs.
Police examined the package and determined that it did not contain a device and the scene was cleared, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported by police.
The Source: Information in this article provided by FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.