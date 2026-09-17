Philadelphia City Hall cleared after suspicious package found near City Council session

The Brief City Hall was cleared after a suspicious package was found near a City Council session. Video from inside City Hall showed a man being escorted out of the building in handcuffs. The package was examined by police and determined not to contain a device.



Philadelphia City Hall was evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious package was found near an ongoing City Council session.

The package was later deemed not to have contained a device and the scene was cleared by police.

What we know:

The evacuation happened as City Council reconvened to discuss several hot-button issues, including data centers in the city.

Officials say the suspicious package was found by a police dog in a room across from an ongoing City Council session.

Video from inside City Hall shows a person being escorted out of the building in handcuffs.

Police examined the package and determined that it did not contain a device and the scene was cleared, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported by police.