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Philadelphia City Hall cleared after suspicious package found near City Council session

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Philadelphia
Updated September 17, 2026 12:28 PM EDT Published September 17, 2026 11:55 AM EDT
Philadelphia City Hall evacuated Thursday due to suspicious package
Philadelphia City Hall evacuated Thursday due to suspicious package

Philadelphia City Hall evacuated Thursday due to suspicious package

Philadelphia City Hall was evacuated Thursday morning due to a suspicious package that was located in council chambers. 

The Brief

    • City Hall was cleared after a suspicious package was found near a City Council session.
    • Video from inside City Hall showed a man being escorted out of the building in handcuffs.
    • The package was examined by police and determined not to contain a device.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia City Hall was evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious package was found near an ongoing City Council session.

The package was later deemed not to have contained a device and the scene was cleared by police.

What we know:

The evacuation happened as City Council reconvened to discuss several hot-button issues, including data centers in the city.

Officials say the suspicious package was found by a police dog in a room across from an ongoing City Council session.

Video from inside City Hall shows a person being escorted out of the building in handcuffs.

Police examined the package and determined that it did not contain a device and the scene was cleared, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported by police. 

The Source: Information in this article provided by FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

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