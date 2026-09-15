Eugene Horsch: Sources ID woman captured on video being strangled to death by suspect's father

The Brief Police sources say Nicole Fusaro has been identified as the woman seen being strangled to death by Charles "R.C." Horsch in a video recovered from his former Chew Avenue home. Fusaro was 27-years-old when she was reported missing from Kensington in 2018, sources say. She is the fifth missing woman linked to the Chew Avenue home, including two women whose bodies were seen in another video recovered from the home.



Law enforcement sources have identified a woman who investigators say was recorded being strangled to death by Raymond "R.C." Horsch in a video recovered during an exhaustive investigation into an Olney home.

Eugene Horsch, Raymond's son, was first arrested in June after a traffic stop at 6th and Market revealed fake federal badges and the ID of a missing woman, according to investigators. His arrest led investigators to a home on Chew Avenue where several unsettling discoveries were made.

What we know:

Police sources tell FOX 29 News that Nicole Fusaro was the woman seen being strangled by Raymond Horsch in the disturbing video. Fusaro was 27-years-old when she was reported missing from Kensington in 2018, sources say.

Fusaro's family hopes that identifying her publicly will bring closure to the people who helped search for her while she was missing. The family is advocating for legislation in Pennsylvania to address adult missing persons cases like Nicole's.

"Nicole was a beautiful, kindhearted woman who deserved so much better than what happened to her," Nicole's cousin, Jonathan Halloran-Koren, said. "She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends, and we are determined to honor her memory by helping ensure that fewer families ever have to endure the pain and uncertainty that ours has."

Dig deeper:

Fusaro is among five missing women linked to the property, according to police sources. Maribel Fresses, 22, and Gabrielle Amarando, 27, were previously identified by police after their bodies appeared on digital evidence recovered from the home.

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Amy McHale, who was previously married to Horsch's late father, has been missing since 2016. Blair Tonzelli, whose name appeared on the fake ID of the woman Horsch was stopped with in Center City, has been missing for several years.

Authorities said they recovered and are reviewing more than 600,000 images, 70,000 videos and 10,000 pages of writings from the property. Police also recovered guns, gun parts, drugs, chemicals and other evidence. The investigation at the Olney home led to excavation of the property and the discovery of urns containing cremated remains.

Federal prosecutors charged Eugene Horsch with being a felon in possession of firearms and unlawfully producing an identification document or authentication feature, according to court records.

These charges are separate from the Olney investigation, and Horsch has not been charged in connection with the deaths of any of the missing women. A hearing for Eugene Horsch is scheduled for January.

What we don't know:

Police have not recovered the bodies of any of the missing women.

It's unknown if additional victims are linked to the investigation.