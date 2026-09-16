'It was a disaster for a lot of people': South Philly residents hit by repeat flooding

The Brief Nearly a dozen homes on the 1600 block of Hicks Street in South Philadelphia flooded on Wednesday after a water line was damaged, residents say. Water service was restored the same evening, but residents are now left cleaning up basement damage from both this and an earlier July flood. Residents are calling for the streets department to make lasting repairs to avoid a repeat of the situation.



Residents on the 1600 block of Hicks Street experienced significant flooding on Wednesday following an early morning water line incident that left close to a dozen homes with water in their basements and no running water, according to those living on the block.

What we know:



Residents say the problems began in July after a microburst weather event flooded basements throughout the block. Homeowner Gabriel Evans said, "There was just a geyser of water that was coming up a 6 inch. Watermain had opened up," and described how homes with finished basements were hit with varying levels of flooding.

On Wednesday morning, residents say another major water event occurred when a streets department crew damaged a water line, leading to more basement flooding.

What they're saying:

"This time it was up to here and earlier this summer it was way up here," said Evans, referencing the repeated flooding.

John Rowan, who lives on the block, described the impact after July's incident: "I would say it was a disaster for a lot of people, a lot had deep thigh water. A lot of people had possessions loss."

Senior citizen Amy said, "For one day, I’m fine. It’s just I’m a senior citizen and for me to scoop water and floor mopping is hard work."

Evans said he had to call out of work to start cleaning up after the morning flood and estimated that as many as 40 homes went without water Wednesday.

After residents contacted the Philadelphia Water Department, service was restored Wednesday evening. According to the department, their crews restored service. Now, the streets department is expected to complete street repairs.

Residents say the first major incident occurred in July following a microburst, causing basement flooding and property loss. On Wednesday, a second round of flooding began after a reported streets department water line mishap, temporarily leaving homes without water.

By Wednesday evening, water was back on, but basement cleanup and damage remained for residents dealing with flooding for at least the second time in two months.

What's next:

Residents are now looking to the streets department to finish needed repairs and prevent future flooding. Many are hopeful the next round of street work will provide a permanent fix.