Philadelphia Union hometown star Cavan Sullivan makes history as youngest-ever MLS MVP finalist

article

The Brief Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan, 17, has been named a finalist for both the Landon Donovan MLS MVP and MLS Young Player of the Year awards. Sullivan set a new MLS single-season record for a teenager with 23 goal contributions, finishing the regular season with nine goals and 14 assists. The homegrown talent helped drive Philadelphia's surge to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs following the 2026 World Cup break.



Philadelphia Union homegrown sensation Cavan Sullivan is chasing two pieces of Major League Soccer history.

Major League Soccer announced the finalists for its 2026 Year-End Awards on Thursday, and the 17-year-old midfielder became the youngest player ever shortlisted for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Sullivan is also among three finalists for the MLS Young Player of the Year honor.

Rise of the Starboy

The backstory:

Sullivan emerged as a primary attacking force for the Union following the 2026 World Cup break, driving Philadelphia's push into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He finished the regular season with nine goals and 14 assists, setting a new MLS single-season record for goal contributions by a teenager.

For the MVP award, Sullivan is up against Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi—who is eyeing a historic third consecutive MVP honor after a league-best 26 goals and 17 assists—as well as Evander (FC Cincinnati), Guilherme (Houston Dynamo FC) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).

For the MLS Young Player of the Year award, which recognizes the top player born on or after Jan. 1, 2004, Sullivan is joined by Red Bull New York breakout stars Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 29: Cavan Sullivan #8 of United States celebrates after winning the international friendly match between United States and Chile at Energizer Park on September 29, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Expand

A milestone year The dual nominations cap off a massive year for the Union Academy product. In addition to cementing his place in the Union's starting lineup, Sullivan made history on the international stage earlier this season when he became the youngest goal scorer in U.S. Men's National Team history during a friendly victory over Mexico.

What's next:

The finalists were determined by votes from MLS club technical staffs, first-team players and select media members, with each group accounting for one-third of the final tally.

The league will announce the winners throughout the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Sullivan and the Union are currently preparing to face the New England Revolution in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.