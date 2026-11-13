E-bike rider, 24, killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run crash: police

The Brief A 24-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding an e-bike in Philadelphia. The hit-and-run vehicle is described by police as a white, or light-colored, sedan. Police say the e-bike was not street legal, and lacked lights, turn signals, a license plate, and a registration sticker.



A 24-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a car while riding an e-bike overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the deadly hit-and-run crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Chelton and Baynton streets.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department found a 24-year-old Dysheir Mcfadden laying unconscious in the road.

Mcfadden was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Investigators believe Mcfadden was riding an e-bike when he was struck by a white sedan that fled the scene.

Inspector Scott Small said the e-bike was not street legal, and lacked lights, turn signals, a license plate, and inspection sticker.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported as police continue to search for the hit-and-run vehicle.