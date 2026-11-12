Cargo boat hits Tacony-Palmyra Bridge, causing major traffic delays

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The Brief A large cargo ship hit the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge between Philadelphia and New Jersey on Thursday. The bridge is unable to close, causing major traffic delays on the Philadelphia side, according to reports. No injuries have been reported.



A large cargo ship hit the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge on Thursday, causing massive delays on a day already marred by severe weather and flooding.

What we know:

Officials reported the collision sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday.

State Rep. Ed Neilson shared an alert on social media, warning travelers of the collision and its effects on traffic.

Neilson said that after the crash, officials weren't able to close the bridge, causing major delays.

"Motorists planning to travel into New Jersey are strongly encouraged to seek an alternate route and consider using another bridge," Neilson said. "…With the bridge out of service, expect significantly havier-than-usual traffic at other Delaware River crossings."

What we don't know:

According to Neilson, no injuries have been reported.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, or how long traffic is expected to be impacted.