Why your plastic trash bags are sending tons of good local recycling straight to the landfill

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The Brief Nearly half of all collected recycling is lost to contamination or improper disposal, with public spaces and multi-family housing seeing the highest rates of failure. Plastic trash bags are the leading cause of recycling rejection, acting as "tanglers" that wrap around sorting machinery and force facilities to shut down. Waste haulers are increasingly tacking on contamination penalties that can exceed $100 per ton when entire loads have to be redirected to landfills.



Even when people try to do the right thing, nearly half of all recyclable material never makes it through the sorting process, resulting in steep financial penalties and more trash in local landfills.

According to data from The Recycling Partnership's State of Recycling report, large portions of recyclable material are lost to contamination. While high-density environments like apartment buildings see an estimated 43% of their material ruined by improper disposal, municipal public spaces and stadiums also universally struggle, with contamination rates hovering between 30% and 50%.

The plastic bag problem

The biggest single point of failure in the recycling stream is the plastic trash bag. According to research by The Recycling Partnership, cities and sorting facilities consistently rank plastic bags among their top five most problematic contaminants. Because people naturally collect their recycling in bags to carry it out to the bin, entire tied bundles are tossed into dumpsters.

2019 West Coast Contamination Initiative Research Report

Material recovery facilities (MRFs) do not have the time or safety clearance to rip open sealed trash bags on a fast-moving conveyor belt. Workers simply treat the entire bag as household trash and send it to a landfill.

When loose plastic bags do enter the sorting stream, they act as "tanglers." They wrap around the gears and screens of sorting machines, forcing facilities to shut down multiple times a day to manually cut the plastic out.

Workers remove non-recyclable materials at Waste Management's Philadelphia Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Wednesday.1/25/2017 Recycling Waste Management Philadelphia MRF Photo by Lauren A. Little (Photo By Lauren A. Little/MediaNews Group/Reading Expand

Other major hazards

The other side:

Beyond plastic bags, facilities battle several major contaminants that ruin the financial viability of recycling:

Food and liquid residue: Cardboard and paper are the highest-value materials in the bin. A single half-full soda can or a greasy pizza box will soak the paper around it. Once paper rots or becomes soaked in grease, it cannot be recycled.

Lithium batteries: Discarded electronics and batteries frequently spark and cause massive fires inside hauling trucks and processing centers.

"Wish-cycling": People often treat any open bin as a standard dumpster, throwing in broken furniture or household items that destroy sorting machinery. People often treat any open bin as a standard dumpster, throwing in broken furniture or household items that destroy sorting machinery.

Where the material goes

Local perspective:

When a hauler empties a recycling dumpster, it goes to a regional hub. In New York City, materials head to the Sims Municipal Recycling Sunset Park Material Recovery Facility in Brooklyn, the largest commingled recycling facility in the country. In Philadelphia, the waste stream feeds local industries like Newman Paperboard, which has manufactured recycled paperboard in the city for over 100 years, or glass processors in Delaware County.

However, if a hauling team "eyeballs" a bin and sees a high concentration of plastic bags or food waste, they often classify the entire load as contaminated on the spot. The truck then bypasses the recycling facility entirely and goes directly to a landfill or an incinerator.

Bohemia, N.Y.: Cardboard and paper materials are sorted and loaded into a trailer at the Town of Islip multi-purpose recycling facility in Bohemia, New York, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The financial cost

By the numbers:

Waste haulers rarely cancel contracts over high contamination. Instead, they use it to generate additional revenue through steep penalties.

Commercial waste contracts—which cover everything from apartment complexes and corporate campuses to public venues—heavily favor the hauler. If a location continuously recycles improperly, haulers will often refuse pickup, placing a bright sticker on the bin until maintenance staff manually digs out the trash.

Haulers also automatically tack on fines, often ranging from $50 to over $100 per ton of contaminated waste, directly onto monthly invoices.