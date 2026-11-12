Overturned cases of Amazon packages spill onto West Germantown Pike in Plymouth Township

The Brief Amazon packages were found spilled along West Germantown Pike in Plymouth Township. At least six or seven overturned locker-style cases filled with packages were seen near the roadway with no delivery truck or company official nearby. It is not yet known how the containers ended up on the road, and FOX 29 is working to get more information from Amazon.



Drivers traveling along West Germantown Pike in Plymouth Township encountered an unusual sight as Amazon packages and overturned delivery cases sat spilled along the roadside.

What we know:

On scene, FOX 29 saw at least six or seven large, locker-style cases tipped over along West Germantown Pike, with a number of packages visible inside the containers and scattered near the road.

No Amazon delivery trucks or company representatives were immediately seen at the location while the packages remained lingering along the roadside.

Amazon packages spill onto West Germantown Pike in Plymouth Township

What we don't know:

It has not been confirmed how the cases ended up on West Germantown Pike or whether they fell from a passing delivery vehicle.

It is also unclear how long the containers had been sitting by the road or how the spill might affect local delivery timelines. FOX 29 has reached out to Amazon for comment and additional details.

This story will be updated once more information is obtained.