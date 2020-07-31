Phillies announce no new positive coronavirus tests; activity remains suspended

article

The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday announced that the team has received no additional positive coronavirus tests results.

This news comes a day after a member of the coaching staff and a home clubhouse attendant tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, the team also had a visiting clubhouse worker test positive for the novel virus.

The Phillies have not played since last weekend when they wrapped up a inter-division series with the visiting Miami Marlins. Since then, the Marlins have had 17 members test positive for the coronavirus, causing baseball to press pause on their season.

In response, the Phillies cleaned and sanitized the visiting clubhouse at Citizen's Bank Park and canceled their series with the New York Yankees.

The team was supposed to resume their season on Saturday with a doubleheader in Philadelphia against the Toronto Blue Jays. The league, however, postponed the games after the Phillies began receiving positive tests.

No Phillies players have tested positive for the virus during the season. All activity at Citizen's Bank Park has been suspended until further notice.

