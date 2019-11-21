Phillies legends Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa sleep out to raise money for homeless

Phillies legends Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa are stepping up to help the homeless at the seventh annual sleep out to raise money for the Covenant House.

"A lot of these kids been dealt bad hands sometimes bad luck. Charlie and I’ve been blessed to have good luck and if we can spread some luck out around Philadelphia and let people know what’s going on that’s the bottom line," Bowa said.

Covenant House is holding sleepouts in 33 cities where they help homeless youth and teens. This event in Philadelphia includes teams of corporate executives who are also sleeping out.



"We’re really raising money so it’s almost like when people run a marathon to get people to donate to the cause and support them. We’re doing the same thing here. It's a great cause and helps people get off the streets," Cisco team member Don Sacco explained.

Valerie Vilme is staying at the Covenant House in Philly right now where she is getting shelter, services and job training.



"I wouldn’t know what to do. I would still be out on the street right now," she said.