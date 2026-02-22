Blizzard hits Pennsauken as New Jersey declares state of emergency

The Brief A blizzard is hitting Pennsauken and all of New Jersey is under a state of emergency. Roads are slick and dangerous, with plows working nonstop and travel restrictions in place. Officials urge everyone to stay off the roads as heavy snow and strong winds continue.



A powerful blizzard is pounding Pennsauken and much of New Jersey, prompting a statewide emergency and shutting down travel as snow piles up and road conditions worsen.

Crews work nonstop as snow piles up

What we know:

Plow trucks are treating major roads from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Route 38, and crews say they will be working through the night.

For the first time in 30 years, all 21 counties in New Jersey are under a blizzard warning.

"It is a serious storm so please take it seriously — stay inside. Get off the road tonight. In our last storm, I said don’t travel if you don’t have to — now, I’m just saying don’t travel tonight. It’s dangerous. This is a very heavy, wet snow," said Mikie Sherrill.

The Camden County Department of Public Works is plowing and salting 1,200 lane miles, and New Jersey Transit has suspended all service since 9:00 p.m. Schools across Camden County are closed Monday.

At a Pennsauken Wawa, workers hustled to keep walkways clear as snow kept falling.

Camren Boulden, a snow plower, said, "We are going back-and-forth doing what we can."

State police have issued a mandatory travel restriction, ordering all non-essential personnel off the roads.

Residents rush to prepare as conditions worsen

Forecasters expect up to 12 inches of snow, with wind gusts reaching 45 miles per hour. State officials say more than 450,000 tons of salt are ready to treat roads.

Before the worst of the storm hit, shoppers crowded the Wegmans in Cherry Hill for groceries. Fernando Marcos described the roads as "really bad right now."

Chris Witting said, "Stay in the house and try to shovel out for work on Tuesday."

Residents are being asked to stay off the roads and give plow crews room to work as snow continues to fall steadily.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when travel restrictions will be lifted or when New Jersey Transit service will resume.

The total snowfall amounts and the full impact on power and infrastructure are still unknown.