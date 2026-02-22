Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Delaware County, Monroe County, Philadelphia County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Warren County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Salem County, Mercer County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Gloucester County, Cumberland County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
4
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Cape May County, Atlantic County, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Northampton County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Eastern Chester County, Western Montgomery County

Blizzard hits Pennsauken as New Jersey declares state of emergency

By Jeff Skversky
Published  February 22, 2026 11:43pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Snow storm coverage across Philly area and New Jersey: Everything you need to know

Snow storm coverage across Philly area and New Jersey: Everything you need to know

FOX 29 Meteorologist has the latest forecast update as reporters Kelly Rule, Chris O'Connell and Jeff Skversky cover the wet and heavy snow hitting the Philadelphia and New Jersey area Sunday night.

The Brief

    • A blizzard is hitting Pennsauken and all of New Jersey is under a state of emergency.
    • Roads are slick and dangerous, with plows working nonstop and travel restrictions in place.
    • Officials urge everyone to stay off the roads as heavy snow and strong winds continue.

PENNSAUKEN, NJ - A powerful blizzard is pounding Pennsauken and much of New Jersey, prompting a statewide emergency and shutting down travel as snow piles up and road conditions worsen.

Crews work nonstop as snow piles up

What we know:

Plow trucks are treating major roads from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Route 38, and crews say they will be working through the night. 

For the first time in 30 years, all 21 counties in New Jersey are under a blizzard warning.

"It is a serious storm so please take it seriously — stay inside. Get off the road tonight. In our last storm, I said don’t travel if you don’t have to — now, I’m just saying don’t travel tonight. It’s dangerous. This is a very heavy, wet snow," said Mikie Sherrill.

The Camden County Department of Public Works is plowing and salting 1,200 lane miles, and New Jersey Transit has suspended all service since 9:00 p.m. Schools across Camden County are closed Monday.

At a Pennsauken Wawa, workers hustled to keep walkways clear as snow kept falling. 

Camren Boulden, a snow plower, said, "We are going back-and-forth doing what we can."

State police have issued a mandatory travel restriction, ordering all non-essential personnel off the roads.

Residents rush to prepare as conditions worsen

Forecasters expect up to 12 inches of snow, with wind gusts reaching 45 miles per hour. State officials say more than 450,000 tons of salt are ready to treat roads.

Before the worst of the storm hit, shoppers crowded the Wegmans in Cherry Hill for groceries. Fernando Marcos described the roads as "really bad right now." 

Chris Witting said, "Stay in the house and try to shovel out for work on Tuesday."

Residents are being asked to stay off the roads and give plow crews room to work as snow continues to fall steadily.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when travel restrictions will be lifted or when New Jersey Transit service will resume.

Related

New Jersey State Police announce mandatory travel restriction ahead of winter storm
article

New Jersey State Police announce mandatory travel restriction ahead of winter storm

The New Jersey State Police have issued a mandatory overnight travel restriction as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions and strong winds across the state.

The total snowfall amounts and the full impact on power and infrastructure are still unknown.

The Source: Information from state and local officials, Camden County Department of Public Works and interviews with residents.

Winter WeatherNews