2 rescued from utility truck that crashed, flipped into marsh on 295 in Gloucester County

Drivers on 295 in Gloucester County turned into first responders on Wednesday morning when officials say people stopped to help rescue the occupants of a utility truck that crashed and flipped into a marsh on the side of the highway.

What we know:

Investigators say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m., when a utility truck with two people inside collided with another vehicle and overturned off the highway into Hessian Run Tributary near West Deptford High School.

Officials say a NJ Department of Transportation Safety Service Patrol operator, West Deptford police officers, and "passersby who stopped to render aid" joined together to rescue two occupants from the submerged vehicle.

Both occupants of the utility truck were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Local perspective:

Officials say the wreckage caused "a significant fuel leak into the tributary," which prompted a hazmat team to respond.

Environmental crews are working to control spill mitigation efforts.