Photos released of white SUV sought in fatal Kelly Drive hit-and-run: police

The Brief Philadelphia Police released photos of a white SUV believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Kelly Drive. The crash killed 20-year-old Bryce Wolfe after he was struck and dragged by the suspect vehicle. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the SUV, which may have visible damage.



Philadelphia Police have released photographs of a white SUV believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Bryce Wolfe, according to the Crash Investigation Division.

What we know:

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at the intersection of Kelly Drive and Reservoir Drive.

Investigators say a white SUV tried to make an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive, then re-entered the eastbound lane and was hit by a westbound red 2004 Triumph motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle rider, Bryce Wolfe, became trapped under the SUV, which then drove off and dragged him for more than one mile—from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive—before he became dislodged. The driver did not stop to help and continued eastbound.

Wolfe was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a white 2001-2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

It may have damage on the driver-side, possible red paint transfer, a broken rear windshield, and a discolored passenger-side front wheel.

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the SUV or has information about its location to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the driver of the white SUV or said whether any suspects have been questioned. It is not clear if there were any witnesses to the crash or if surveillance footage captured the incident.