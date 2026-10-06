Rocky the dog recovers after being found in trash bag in Germantown

The Brief A dog named Rocky survived being left for dead in a trash bag and is recovering after suffering extreme abuse in Philadelphia. Colleen Bell of Good Boy Dog Recovery is caring for Rocky, who now weighs just over 18 pounds and is gaining strength. Good Boy Dog Recovery is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to whoever abused Rocky.



A dog named Rocky is capturing hearts with his story of survival and recovery after being found near death in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, according to Colleen Bell of Good Boy Dog Recovery. Rocky was found on West Clapier Street on September 14, starved and abandoned in a trash bag.

A Philadelphia dog's battle and recovery inspires

Rocky was discovered on West Clapier Street in Germantown, Philadelphia on September 14, after being thrown away alive in a trash bag and left starving, Bell said. At the time, he weighed just 9 pounds and had a body score of one out of nine, the lowest possible for a dog, according to Bell.

A good Samaritan took Rocky to a veterinarian, and Bell stepped in the next morning to begin his care, she said. "At the time I picked him up, he couldn't even lift his head. He couldn't move his legs. He just had no strength," said Bell.

Rocky is now recovering, gaining weight, and enjoying time outside at a Garnet Valley park. He weighs just over 18 pounds but is working his way up to a healthy weight of around 30 pounds, Bell said.

Bell said Rocky spent four to five days in the hospital before continuing his recovery at home.

She has been doing daily physical therapy, round-the-clock feedings and providing quality food to help him recover.

Rocky's story has gained significant attention online, with Bell noting, "I'm so shocked, Rocky got 28 million views in a week on our page." He had only a 50-50 chance of survival, according to Bell.

"I think he was such an underdog and people are truly horrified somebody would do this to him," said Bell. "Everyone is just rallying around him and loving on him."

Bell shares updates on Rocky's progress daily on social media, showing him trying out a wheelchair and eventually running—a milestone in his recovery.

What you can do:

Good Boy Dog Recovery is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the prosecution of whoever abused Rocky.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA or Good Boy Dog Recovery.

Bell hopes Rocky's platform will inspire others to help animals in need. "There's so many more like him and if people would get involved there'd be much less cruelty and neglect," said Bell.

What we don't know:

It has not been determined who is responsible for abusing Rocky, and no arrests have been announced. The search for the person or people who left Rocky in a trash bag is ongoing.