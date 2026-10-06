Horsch 'House of Horrors' Search Day 2: FBI, police search Olney home for evidence tied to 7 missing women

The Brief Investigators spent a second straight day searching the home at 417 West Chew Avenue, collecting large items for forensic testing. Law enforcement is using the more than 1 million photos and videos previously recovered from the home to guide the search, according to sources. Police have not recovered any human remains but believe at least seven missing women are tied to the home, with five possibly deceased.



Investigators in Philadelphia continued searching a home on West Chew Avenue for a second day, removing items including a large TV and a section of wall as part of an ongoing forensic investigation, according to police and law enforcement sources. Officers in white hazmat suits and FBI agents worked throughout the day Tuesday, focusing on potential DNA evidence to determine what happened inside the residence.

Evidence collection and investigative tactics at the Chew Avenue home

What we know:

Philadelphia police and FBI agents collected a large TV and were seen carrying out boxes and large bags of items, as well as an entire section of a wall, from the home at 417 West Chew Avenue on Tuesday morning. According to sources, anything that could contain forensic evidence is being brought out and held for processing. Police are basing their search on more than 1 million pictures and videos previously recovered from the property.

At least seven missing women have been linked to the home, police said, and they believe five of them are deceased. However, they said no human remains have been found.

Timeline:

The second phase of investigation at the West Chew Avenue home began after Eugene Horsch was arrested during a traffic stop in Old City in June.

The search entered its second day on Tuesday. In the late afternoon, officers hauled away a full section of wall with a black panel or possible appliance still attached. The FBI evidence response team examined and tagged a different wall section outside the house.

Forensic methods and expert perspectives on the complex investigation

By the numbers:

Police are working with more than 1 million pictures and videos previously recovered from inside the home to direct their search and forensic testing. At least seven missing women have been connected to the home, with police believing five of them are no longer alive.

What they're saying:

"We are in constant communication with PPD, specifically the Homicide Unit, supervisor of the Homicide Unit that are running this investigation and we’re there to assist in any way that we can to help them facilitate, whether that be reviewing search warrants, giving legal counsel or advice," said Jeff Hojnowski, Chief of the Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit with the District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant who is closely following the investigation said, "Not even in New York City have I seen anything like this, or encountered a case where you have somebody who was possibly dissolving bodies or all the other things that go along with it, and maybe the sheer number of victims of this is probably far greater than we can even imagine."

What we don't know:

Police say no human remains have been recovered. It is not clear if any DNA evidence has been found. Investigators will use luminol inside the property and will also use heavy machinery to excavate outside the property, but that is not expected until the following week.