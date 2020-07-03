Pittsburgh's spread helps drive up Pennsylvania's coronavirus infections

article

The rising number of COVID-19 infections in the Pittsburgh area helped drive Pennsylvania's number of confirmed new infections to 667, the state Health Department said Friday.

Pennsylvania's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 34, to more than 6,700 since the infection began to spread in the state earlier this year. There have been nearly 89,000 people diagnosed with the disease in the state so far.

The number of cases in Allegheny County, which encompasses Pittsburgh, rose by 166. In response to the rising numbers, the city's Health Department closed bars, restaurants and casinos for a week, starting Friday. Restaurants can still provide take-out and delivery.

Allegheny County also banned gatherings of more than 25 people for the next week, and is encouraging residents to stay at home to help stem the spread.

Health officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County have said they've noticed that many of those recently infected have been socializing in bars or traveling to beach vacations or coronavirus hot spots in other parts of the country.

