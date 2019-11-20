Pleasantville-Camden football game cut short by shooting resumes at the Linc

The Pleasantville-Camden high school football game that was cut short when gunfire rang out was resumed Wednesday at the home field of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hours before the game officials confirmed that 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was injured during the shooting Friday night, passed away.

Prosecutors say Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder and two weapons counts. Wyatt is now facing a murder charged in Micah's death, according to the prosecutor's office. He remains charged with two counts of attempted murder.

“This is the first time of my experience of having to deal with this, but I think it highlights the world we live in now. No place is safe," Larry White, executive director of NJSIAA, said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Each high school was provided a defined number of free passes, specifically for distribution to players’ parents and family members. The game was closed to the general public. Inside a nearly empty Lincoln Financial Field, players for both teams gathered at the 50-yard line for a moment of silence.

Before the game, Philadelphia Eagles players greeted the kids with high fives and best wishes under troubling circumstances.

"Hopefully, it just helps bring a little joy. I know the last time they were on the field it was unfortunate. Circumstances were not ideal and it’s something that you would never want to happen," Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP