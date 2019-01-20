Police: 6 women sought after jumping, stabbing woman in Fairmount

Police are investigating after a group of six suspects allegedly jumped and stabbed a woman in Fairmount overnight.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Albert Einstein Medical Center for a reported stabbing on the 900 block of North 28th Street.

The victim told police she was leaving Playmakers Sports Bar about an hour earlier when an argument ensued between her and a group of unknown women. As the victim walked to her car, the same group of women reportedly jumped her.

Eventually, the victim was able to escape in her car. She was subsequently treated for cuts on her forehead and forearm.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.