Police: Boy, 12, stole pickup, led officers on high-speed chase

Police in Delaware say a 12-year-old boy stole a pickup truck from a gas station then led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing and trying to escape on foot.

Delaware State Police said the boy stole the 2003 Ford Ranger while its owner was using the ATM at a Wawa gas station in New Castle on Saturday.

Police did not provide the boy's name. When police located the truck, the boy refused to stop and led police on a chase.

After crashing into a parked car, police said the suspect did a U-turn, sped up and then crashed into a guardrail after failing to make a curve.

Police said the boy exited the truck after the crash and tried to flee on foot before he was arrested by troopers.