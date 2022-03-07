Police: Couple stabbed, throats slashed while riding bikes in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police are on the hunt for a killer after a couple was found stabbed to death and their throats were slashed while out on a bike ride.

This happened on North Wild Olive Ave.

Officials say that both victims, a husband and wife, suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations. The Daytona Beach Police Chief says a suspect slashed the throats of a Daytona Beach couple while they were on their way home from Main Street.

Officers found the couple early Sunday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

The double homicide occurred Sunday after 1 a.m. Officers responded after someone called 911 saying they saw the two in the road and thought they were involved in a hit-and-run.

Residents in the area say they're terrified.

MORE NEWS: Gas prices rise to $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008: Tips to save

"My wife is not leaving the house by herself. I can tell you that right now. And obviously, it was a man and a woman, so it makes you think even the both of us. How safe is our neighborhood?" said Donald Sears who lives down the street.

MORE NEWS: Two shot, one killed in shooting at packed Melbourne bar

At this time, police cannot confirm if this was a random or targeted attack.

Officers are still looking for the suspect and believe the person of interest is a man wearing white or light-colored pants and a backpack.

Daytona Beach Police asks anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Howell at 671-5257.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.